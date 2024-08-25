'Single Momming It': Rumer Willis Confirms Break Up With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas have decided to break up. On August 22, 2024, Willis confirmed the split at an Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored session through her Instagram Stories. When a fan asked if she was still together with Derek, Willis answered back saying “Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting.”

Notwithstanding their separation, Willis expressed thankfulness for their daughter, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. Louetta was born on April 18th, 2023, and is now 16 months old. Talking about her daughter Willis said, “She is the best thing in my life and I am forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”

Willis and Thomas are committed to raising their daughter together and making sure she stays at the center of their lives. The love for motherhood has always been open with Willis referring to it as her favorite thing ever and one of the most validating experiences in her life.

The specific timeline of Willis’ relationship with Thomas is unclear but it is believed they began dating in 2022. In December 2022 they publicly announced their relationship when they were expecting their baby.

On August 16, 2022, Rumer’s birthday, he posted an image on Instagram confessing his deep love for her. He said that even though they had not spent much time together during that period, she made him happy.

Their bond seemed strong as they celebrated milestones together, like Father’s Day in June 2023. Thomas wrote a heartfelt tribute to both his girlfriend Willis and his daughter Louetta expressing how much he loved them both and appreciated them for the roles they played in his life. He appreciated all that he went through by becoming a parent alongside Willis thus indicating love-based moments shared between them.

Now as they go forward separately, Willis and Thomas are both still dedicated to their daughter. However, while their romantic relationship is over, they will always be united in raising Louetta. Willis loves being a mother and has found joy and fulfillment in her new role.