Opinion: Decoding Sunny Deol's Jaat opening day box office collection potential

Sunny Deol is all set to make his theatrical comeback with an upcoming actioner, Jaat. Set to be released on April 10, the mass action drama also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and others. Ahead of its arrival, let's decode the opening day expectations of the Sunny Deol-starrer.

Analyzing Opening Day Expectations Of Jaat At The Box Office

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat has high expectations at the box office, especially after the blockbuster run of his last release, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Pinkvilla is expecting it to open at Rs 10 crore roughly; however, a lot will depend on its advance bookings, which will give a clearer picture.

The teaser and trailer of Jaat, including posters, have been received well. These promos featuring high-octane sequences and a dramatic storyline have generated immense buzz among cinephiles.

Jaat Is The Third Highly-Anticipated Bollywood Movie Of 2025

Backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025 after Chhaava and Sikandar. While the Vicky Kaushal-starrer has emerged as a blockbuster, Sikandar is heading towards a disappointing fate. Now, all eyes are on Sunny Deol's Jaat.

Also featuring Regina Cassandra and Randeep Hooda, Jaat is likely to perform well at the box office, considering Sunny Deol's star power. Also, fans are waiting to watch the face-off of his character with Randeep Hooda, who is cast as an antagonist.

This is to note that Sunny Deol's last blockbuster, Gadar 2, opened at Rs 39 crore on the first day during its theatrical run. It is yet to be seen if Jaat can outperform its expectations on the first day or not. It is understood that the upcoming action drama won't be able to match the opening day business of Gadar 2. The 2023 release was a sequel to the cult classic Gadar and had a fan base for the movie.

Can Jaat earn Rs 10 crore or more on its opening day? What do you think?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

