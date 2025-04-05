Brooke Candy Accuses Real Housewives Star Erika Jayne of Overshadowing Her on Hit Anora Song; Here's What Happened

Underground music sensation Brooke Candy thought it would be exciting to collaborate with a reality TV star. But the dream turned sour when Candy claims that Erika Jayne, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, pushed her aside to take credit for their track Drip, which later became part of the Oscar-winning indie movie Anora.

Candy, who has built a cult following in LA’s music scene and collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Lizzo, Grimes, and Sia, invited Jayne to record the chorus for her 2019 album Sexorcism. Candy personally secured the deal for their song Drip to be featured in Anora, which went on to sweep the Oscars. However, when the movie began gaining award buzz, Jayne was invited by production company Neon to host a screening — without Candy’s knowledge or invitation.

Candy alleges that Jayne promoted the event to her followers as a celebration of “my song Drip,” leaving the original creator sidelined. Only after Candy confronted her did Jayne edit her post to acknowledge Candy's contribution. Although the song auto-displayed as “Drip by Brooke Candy (feat. Erika Jayne),” the damage, Candy says, was already done.

The situation worsened when Jayne discussed the song during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Though she admitted she was a featured artist, Candy was disappointed that Jayne missed a public opportunity to properly credit her. Candy expressed that independent artists often struggle to get the recognition they deserve and highlighted how difficult it is for many to make a living through their art alone.

Candy also took a moment to shout out the team behind Drip — Oscar Scheller, Ashnikko, Sega Bodega, and Jesse Saint John — crediting them for the song’s creation.

Meanwhile, a source close to Jayne argued that Erika gained nothing financially from the project, paid her own expenses, and was only made aware of Anora's use of the song upon the film’s release. They also defended Jayne’s hosting of the screening, stating that the invitation and guest list were solely handled by Neon.

While Candy continues advocating for independent artists and fighting for rightful recognition, Jayne remains entangled in public controversies — though she previously won a legal battle clearing her name in her husband’s massive fraud scheme. As Candy charts her own path, even joining OnlyFans to bypass mainstream barriers, her experience serves as a reminder of the uphill battle many artists face in getting credit where it’s due.

