007 Star Pierce Brosnan Backs Aaron Taylor-Johnson to Take on James Bond Baton; Find Out

A Bond legend is weighing in on who should take over the world’s most famous tuxedo. Pierce Brosnan, who famously played James Bond across four films, has given his nod of approval to Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a potential successor, calling the actor passionate, energetic, and well-suited for the role.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Brosnan recalled working with Taylor-Johnson on the 2009 drama The Greatest, where he first recognized the young actor’s talent. “I think he would be very good,” Brosnan said, praising Taylor-Johnson’s ability to command the set with “passion and energy.” He added, “If he wished it, wanted it and got it, he would be great.”

Brosnan, who played Bond in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002), passed the torch to Daniel Craig, who starred in six films before wrapping up his run with No Time to Die in 2021. Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios took over the Bond franchise, adding fresh intrigue to the casting of the next 007.

Despite Brosnan’s support for Taylor-Johnson, speculation continues to swirl. Senior writer Seth Abramovitch of The Hollywood Reporter predicted last year that the next Bond won’t be Taylor-Johnson, but rather The Crown star Josh O’Connor, an English actor “poised on the cusp of superstardom.”

While the official casting decision remains under wraps, Brosnan’s endorsement adds weight to Taylor-Johnson’s candidacy. Whether or not he lands the coveted role, the next Bond will undoubtedly have big shoes to fill—and a license to thrill.

