‘Dhanush will lead it but we can’t do without Karthi’: Selvaraghavan on delays faced by Aayirathil Oruvan 2

Aayirathil Oruvan 2, with Dhanush in the lead role, was announced in 2021 but hasn’t made any buzz ever since. Now, the movie’s director, Selvaraghavan himself, has opened up about why the movie is facing delays.

In an interview with Gobinath on YouTube, the director said, “Film buffs keep asking me for an update about the sequel. I made a mistake by announcing it. Dhanush will be leading it, but we cannot do the movie without Karthi.”

The director added that while making the movie, they would need a producer to fund such a magnum opus. Additionally, the actors would have to allocate a year’s worth of dates for the film. Selvaraghavan highlighted that the movie’s budget isn’t an issue, with VFX not affecting the cost, but “making a film in the age of AI isn’t easy.”

Dhanush had announced the sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan in 2021, sharing that post-production will take around a year. However, there were no updates on the same until now.

For those unaware, Aayirathil Oruvan is a 2010 action-adventure written and directed by Selvaraghavan. The film focuses on the tale of three characters, Muthu, Anitha, and Lavanya, who embark on an adventure to search for a missing archaeologist.

The movie was loosely based on the Chola dynasty's historical decline and the Pandya dynasty's rise. With Karthi, Reema Sen, and Andrea Jeremiah in the leading roles, the film had an ensemble supporting cast featuring actors like R. Parthiban, Pratap K. Pothen, Azhagam Perumal, Crane Manohar, and many more in key roles.

Despite being in production hell for a long time and receiving an average response at the box office, the film has gained a cult status over the years.

Coming to Dhanush’s work front, the actor will next be appearing in the socio-thriller Kuberaa, directed by Sekar Kammula. The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. Moreover, he will also be coming to the theaters with Idly Kadai on October 1, 2025.

On the other hand, Karthi will be appearing next in films like Vaa Vaathiyaar, Sardar 2, and more.

