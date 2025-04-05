Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Veteran actor’s wife Shashi breaking down during last rites will leave you emotional

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Legendary star and filmmaker Manoj Kumar breathed his last yesterday (April 4). The news of his passing away has left the entire nation in shock. Today, he was accorded a state funeral. The atmosphere at the cremation ground was heavy with emotion as several Bollywood celebrities gathered to bid him a final farewell. One of the most heart-breaking moment was his wife Shashi Goswami breaking down in grief during last rites.

In a video from the funeral, Manoj Kumar’s wife Shashi Goswami is seen breaking down in inconsolable grief. Standing beside her was their son Kunal Goswami offering strength and support in this tough moment. The emotional clip has made many users emotional, with users flooding the comment section with crying emojis. One comment read, “Love does not die. It does not end.”

Meanwhile, today, Manoj Kumar was laid to rest with full state honors, a fitting tribute to his remarkable legacy. Draped in the Indian tricolor, the veteran actor received a ceremonial farewell as police officers paid their respects.

The Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai saw an outpouring of love and grief, as several Bollywood celebrities came to bid him goodbye. Amitabh Bachchan arrived with his son Abhishek, while Salim Khan was seen alongside his son Arbaaz Khan. Other notable personalities, including Prem Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, Zayed Khan and Vindu Dara Singh also came to extend heartfelt condolences.

Earlier, following the news of Manoj Kumar’s passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his heartfelt condolences. He stated, “He was an icon of Indian cinema who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films.”

“Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” he added.

Manoj Kumar was also called Bharat Kumar for his memorable patriotic roles. He passed away at the age of 87 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He had been admitted on February 21, 2025, after his health declined. Despite sustained medical efforts, his condition worsened, leading to his passing at the hospital’s Andheri facility.

