Mom-to-be Kiara Advani enjoys traditional meal on Ashtami, and it’s a mouth-watering sight; see PIC

Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, recently shared a glimpse of her traditional meal on Ashtami 2025.
Kiara Advani is all set to embrace parenthood very soon. The actress is expecting her first child with her husband, Sidharth Malhotra. On the special occasion of Ashtami today, April 5, 2025, the mom-to-be shared a glimpse of her traditional meal. The picture was a mouthwatering sight during this festive time.
Today, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her Ashtami feast. It showed a plate of puri, black chana, and halwa. Kiara captioned the photo with folded hands, red heart, and heart-eye emojis.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra make for one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary this February. During the same month, they shared the happy news that they were expecting their first child.
Kiara and Sid announced their pregnancy with a picture of their hands holding a cute pair of white knitted baby socks. The caption read, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby angel emoji). Coming soon (red heart, nazar amulet, folded hands emoji).”
Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sharvari, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar, and many other celebrities sent their heartwarming wishes to the parents-to-be.
Coming to Kiara Advani’s upcoming movies, she has War 2 in her lineup. It will mark her entry into the YRF Spy Universe. The filming for the action thriller is wrapped up except for one song featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is set to release in theaters on August 14, 2025.
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kiara is not a part of Ranveer Singh-led Don 3 anymore. The actress has chosen to prioritize her personal life. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see what project Kiara works on post her delivery.
