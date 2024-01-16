Slow Horses Season 5 Renewed: All We Know About The Garry Oldman Starrer Series

Apple just made a whole slew of Gary Oldman fans very happy. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama series Slow Horses has been renewed for a fifth season. The renewal comes as no surprise for anyone who’s been following the five-time nominated BAFTA series.

According to IMDb, “Slough House is a dumping ground for members of the intelligence service who’ve screwed up: left a service file on a train, blown surveillance, or become drunkenly unreliable. They’re the service’s poor relations. The slow horses and most bitter among them is River Cartwright, whose days are spent transcribing mobile phone conversations”.

Slow Horses has been renewed for a fifth season

Slow Horses was considered a unique and impressive project from the beginning, as Oscar-winning talent Gary Oldman contributed significantly to the daily grind of an episodic television series. This spy drama focuses on an oddball assemblage of British intelligence agents who toil away in a more practical version of The X-Files.

Season 3 of Slow Horses recently tied up its various storylines and season 4 has already been greenlit and now the news of a commission of a fifth season is seen as the ultimate vote of confidence from the Big Wheels at Apple.

Oldman is recently basking in a coveted Golden Globe nomination in his role as Jackson Lamb for Slow Horses. This is one series that can rightfully boast one of the very brightest casts in the world of television with Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce.

No start date for shooting season 5 of Slow Horses is out yet.

When will Slow Horses Season 4 be released?

The Season 3 finale of Slow Horses included a teaser for the fourth season, but fans were denied a premiere date. Season 4 follows MI5 screwups aka slow horses who have been assigned to the Slough House, a described administrative paper-pushing office, but who still manage to get involved in investigative cases.

In an interview with Decider, series showrunner Will Smith said that Season 4 will be released in 2024 but it won't be later than this time next year. "I genuinely don’t know. But I can tell you that it won’t be later than this time next year. So you won’t have to wait longer than a year," he said.

Season 3 and Season 4 were filmed back-to-back, Season 3 premiered on November 29, 2023, and its finale was aired on December 27, 2023. In light of what Smith revealed, Apple TV+ will likely release Season 4 in Fall 2024 to allow sufficient breathing space between the show's latest two installments.

What to expect in Slow Horses Season 4?

The trailer of Slow Horses Season 4 shows most of the show's cast returning, along with new characters like Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Tom Booke, James Callis, and Ruth Bradley. Season 4's direction is headed by tackling the fourth book of Mick Herron's series titled Spook Street. The teaser paralleled certain storylines from Book 4.

Besides the teaser footage previewing a bomb plot and the death of one of the show's rogue agents, Will Smith had a few teases of his own. Smith told Decider that Oldman's Lamb isn't going to function well. He said, "It’s very hard to imagine Slough House without Catherine. Lamb isn’t going to function well without her."

