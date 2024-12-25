‘So Cool’: Jason Segel On Reuniting With HIMYM Costar Cobie Smulders On Shrinking; Shares How It’s Different This Time

Jason Segal and Cobie Smulders reunite on-screen for the first time after How I Met Your Mother. Speaking to Variety, the actor spoke about working with Smulders in Shrinking season 2 and said it was like a "dream." Segal further explained that despite working together for nine years, there was a gap in their dynamic.

Marshall and Robin, the characters, mostly interacted in groups and never really had a one-on-one bond. However, he described their reunion as a full-circle moment because the Shrinking characters were supposed to be meeting for the first time, but they played it out like something was going on.

"I think what is going on there, which is so cool," he said. "We knew each other for 10 years in our most formative years, through thick and thin and becoming who you are," he recalled. And then, to be standing across each other as adults was an overwhelming moment.

Segal also added how his Shrinking character Jimmy and Smulders' character Sofi have been through some challenging times, something, that is not unlike them in real life. "Cobie and I have each separately been through some tough s--- side by side," he added.

In the Apple TV+ series, Jimmy (Segal) stopped by Sofi's (Smulders) home to purchase a used yellow Volkswagen vehicle as a birthday gift for his daughter, Alice. Sparks fly between the two as soon as they interact.

Speaking to the outlet, the Secret Invasion actress said she's "lucky" to have gotten the opportunity to be part of the show. "First of all, I'm such a huge fan of the show," she said. "It's such a beautiful show, and it was such an honor to be able to come into this amazing cast and play for a couple of scenes. Like what an absolute dream!" she added.

She added how working with Segal again felt like old times. She revealed how the duo "immediately" felt like they were working with an old buddy. Speaking of her well-written character, she said it felt like the character came alive in the script.

Shrinking season 2 is available to stream on Apple TV+.