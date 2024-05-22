"So Proud Of You": Teresa Giudice Shares Sweet Tribute For Daughter Milania As She Heads To University Of Tampa

The daughter of Teresa Giudice is going to college in Florida. On Monday, May 20, the 52-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her daughter Milania's choice to enroll at the University of Tampa for the upcoming academic year by posting a couple of pictures to her Instagram account.

The mother-daughter pair posed for pictures on a bed that was decorated with University of Tampa gear and colors. Sitting in front of an assortment of hoodies, sneakers, and shirts bearing the University of Tampa's badge, Teresa and Milania, both eighteen, held up bottles that were embellished with the school's crest.

Teresa's proud moments: Celebrating her children's achievements

Teresa captioned the shot, saying she couldn't wait to see what they'd do in the next four years and urging them to make her proud. She also shared her joy and love for her child, congratulating them on their achievements at the University of Tampa. Teresa Giudice's ex-husband, Joe Giudice, had four daughters: Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, and Audriana, 14.

The happy mother rejoiced last year when her daughter Gabriella left for college at the University of Michigan. Teresa thanked her daughter in a tearful Instagram post for everything that she had done to get there.

Teresa posted on Instagram about how she had cherished her exquisite porcelain doll ever since it opened its eyes. She called it the best big sister ever, a joy, a lovely daughter, and a voice of reason.

She told Gabriella she would do great things and that she was very nice, thoughtful, and organized. Teresa praised Gabriella for being her lovely girl Michigan-WOW and said that she was filled with possibilities for her.

Teresa conveyed her delight in Gabriella as a strong individual and as her daughter. She tweeted that she loved Gabriella today and for all of her tomorrows as she closed her message. The kind remarks were posted next to a senior picture of Gabriella, who looked happy to be photographed while sporting dark, straightened hair, a black gown, and a silver diamond crucifix.

Teresa's family updates

Teresa's children, Gia and Gabriella, spoke with their father, Joe, via FaceTime during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Gabriella revealed that she intended to attend the University of Michigan to further her studies. Teresa was thrilled and indicated that Gia would handle her father's finances. She indicated her eagerness to learn about finance since she intended to major in it and was taking an economics course in the first semester.

Teresa promised us that everything would be taken care of. When questioned by a producer in a confessional whether her ex-husband intended to help with their daughter's education, Teresa stated that Joe was not offering any help at that moment. She noted that Joe was still figuring out his life in the Bahamas, but she was grateful that she could afford it.

According to Teresa, among all of her daughters, Gabriella was the one who desired to travel and live abroad. She said she wasn't sure whether Gabriella would come back once she graduated and that she was beginning to see her go. Teresa went on to say that she didn't mind at all as long as she could see her. She stressed how important it was to cherish every single moment she had with her.

