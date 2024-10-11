Sophie Rundle Who Played Cillian Murphy's Sister in Series to Reprise Her Role in Peaky Blinders Netflix Spin-Off Movie; Jay Lycurgo Also Joins Cast

Netflix’s Peaky Blinders spin-off movie is bringing back some of the iconic characters from the series. Apart from Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Birmingham gang leader Tommy Shelby, Sophie Rundle, who played Murphy’s onscreen sister Ada Shelby, is set to return as well. In the series finale, Tommy hands over the reins of the Shelby empire to Ada.

Her return to the crime world of Birmingham implies that Ada will play a key role in taking the family business forward. In an interview with Radio Times, show creator Steven Knight revealed that the plot of the movie will be “an untold story that happened in the Second World War, which the Peakys are going to be involved in."

While the series finale touched on Tommy’s guilt and redemption arc, the film will likely end the franchise with Tommy finally redeemed for his sins. Other returning actors who have signed up for the spin-off movie include Ned Dennehy, who played Charlie Strong in the series, Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), and Ian Peck (Curly).

A newcomer to the franchise is Jay Lycurgo, who wrapped shooting on the Oscar-winning actor-led feature over the summer, though details of his character remain undisclosed. New actors joining the franchise, as confirmed by Deadline, include Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, and Stephen Graham.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…” the Oppenheimer actor announced in a statement. “It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans,” he added.

In an interview with Esquire, Knight teased the film will introduce a new generation into the Peaky Blinders world who will play a huge role in the storyline. “I think it’s finding those actors that you just watch, and you think, there you go. There’s the future,” he added.

Knight who was part of the six seasons long hit BBC drama that concluded in April 2022, will be writing the script and co-producing the film alongside Murphy, Patrick Holland, and Guy Heeley. The movie made in association with BBC Film is expected to release in late 2025 or 2026 on Netflix.