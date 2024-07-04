Sound Of Hope: The Story Of Possum Trot: Release Date, Story Plot, And More; Everything You Need To Know

Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is a true story about a small church in East Texas whose radical love changed the lives of 77 hard-to-place foster children.

It highlights the challenging work of the Department of Protective Services in finding the best homes for children in need. Inspired by their reverend, the church members collectively adopt many children, providing them with loving homes.

Executive produced by Letitia Wright from Black Panther, this film is the latest release from Angel Studios, known for its faith-based content. The story is emotional and moving, especially for anyone familiar with the foster care system.

Is Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot in Theaters?

Yes, the film will be released in theaters nationwide on Thursday, July 4, 2024. This release date was chosen to symbolize the freedom the children find from their difficult circumstances. There's no international release date yet, but many Angel Studios films have been released internationally after their domestic premiere.

Watch the Trailer for Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot

The trailer is very emotional, starting with a scene of a child crying from the sound of running water while his foster parents watch helplessly. It then shows the same child making a 911 call to help his mother, who is being threatened. The reverend of Possum Trot adopts two children, inspiring others in the town to adopt more kids in need.

The official synopsis reads:

"The fight for kids begins July 4. Inspired by the powerful true story, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, follows Donna and Reverend Martin as they ignite a fire in the hearts of their rural church to embrace kids in the foster system that nobody else would take. By doing the impossible–adopting 77 children–this East Texas community proved that, with real, determined love, the battle for America’s most vulnerable can be won."

Will Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot stream online

Currently, Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot is not available for streaming and likely won't be until it finishes its theatrical run. However, it will probably be available on Angel Studios' platform or another streaming service later. Many Angel Studios films eventually make it to streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, sometimes even for free.