Source Reveals Britney Spears Fully Supports Son Jayden Federline’s Music Career: 'She’s So Proud of Him'

Britney Spears is reportedly confident in her son Jayden James Federline’s music-producing talents and feels he has a future in the sound industry, just like herself. According to a Page Six source, the singer sees a distinct reflection of herself in her youngest son, given he is starting out in the industry at an age similar to hers. She is reportedly a fan of his work ethic.

The 18-year-old showcased his music production skills via Instagram on December 21 after moving back to California and reuniting with his famous mom following more or less two years of estrangement. Jayden had moved to Hawaii with his brother Sean Preston Federline and their father Kevin Federline in August 2023 and had not been on talking terms with the singer since before that.

While it’s clear Jayden is putting in work to mend his relationship with his mom, Spears’ eldest son, Sean, is reportedly still keeping his distance and taking time to decide how he wants to navigate his relationship with the 43-year-old.

Regarding her son’s musical career, the source claims Britney loves Jayden’s style and thinks he has a fresh sound. “She’s so proud of him and all the work he’s clearly put into his passion,” the insider said.

The source also shared that Spears thinks her son is very talented and has a bright, successful future ahead of him in the industry, which she fully supports. “She doesn’t think he needs any advice, but she’s more than willing to lend a hand or offer help along the way if he needs or wants it,” the Page Six source added.

On Jayden rekindling his relationship with Spears, Kevin Federline, the singer’s ex-husband, thinks their son is an adult and has every right to make decisions about his relationship with his mom. Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, reportedly supports his son’s decision to rebuild his relationship with the Grammy winner.

Spears shared her first video with Jayden in years last week as they celebrated Christmas together. The singer told her 42 million Instagram followers that she had the best time with the teen.

In the social media upload, Jayden greeted Spears’ fans with a hello before the pair wished everyone a Merry Christmas. After the post, Jayden began following her on Instagram for the first time in a long while.

