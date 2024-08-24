Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan's strong friendship has been evident throughout the years. According to reports, Spears loves Hilton's babies a lot. Since the early 2000s, Spears and Paris, 43, have been close friends.

The Hilton heiress, who has two children—Phoenix, age 22 months, and London, age 9 months—with her husband Carter Reum, disclosed that Britney still visits her quite often.

Hilton revealed, "Britney was over here a couple of weeks ago ’cause she loves visiting the babies, especially little baby Phoenix. It’s just so cute seeing her with the babies. She just loves kids so much."

Britney Spears who is 42-years-old also has two sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Hilton, whose new album Infinite Icon will be out on September 6, claims that Spears has listened to it and danced to it with Phoenix.

The billionaire businessman went on to say that Spears' two favorite songs of hers are I'm Free, which features Rina Sawayama, and Chasin, which features Meghan Trainor. Hilton went on to mention that she and Spears used to listen to her songs on repeat.

The billionaire tycoon stated, "That was all we listened to in the car. The DJ would play the tunes as you entered the club. It was simply our nighttime party anthem, you know? It was a whole lot of fun."

Regarding the third member of the famous Holy Trinity, Hilton claimed that during the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, she reconnected with Lindsay Lohan. Hilton revealed that they were simply talking about being moms. When Lindsay Lohan was at the height of her career more than 20 years ago, the Hilton was also frequently spotted out and about with her.

At the time that they became friends, Britney was at the height of her popularity as one of the biggest names in pop music, and Lindsay, the star of Mean Girls, who is currently married to Bader Shammas and has a 13-month-old daughter named Luai, had just started to carve out a career in music with her song Rumors. Meanwhile, Paris had just released the single Stars Are Blind.

