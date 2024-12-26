‘Tears Of Joy’: Britney Spears Had The ‘Best Christmas’ Of Her Life After Sweet Reunion With THIS Family Member

Britney Spears admitted she had “tears of joy” while celebrating Christmas this year after reuniting with her 18-year-old son, Jayden James. On December 25, the Baby One More Time singer shared a post on Instagram, revealing how she hadn’t seen her son in two years.

Spears posted a video of her and Jayden, introduced him to her followers as “my baby,” and planted a big kiss on his cheek. The video cut to the mother-son duo sitting in front of a Christmas tree and fireplace as they wished “Merry Christmas” to the camera.

The Toxic hitmaker gushed about her special celebration, calling it the “best Christmas” of her life. “Tears of joy and literally in shock every day koo koo crazy so in love and blessed,” she wrote in her caption. “I’m speechless, thank you, Jesus!!!” she added.

Spears shares her sons, Jayden and Sean Preston, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she separated from after three years of marriage in 2006. The couple had custody arrangements, but Federline’s accusation of Spears’ father, Jamie, allegedly physically abusing their elder son in 2019 jeopardized the singer’s parental rights.

A source told the outlet at the time that the Gimme More singer couldn’t “believe that her dad would jeopardize her relationship with her boys.” Moreover, the source claimed that she was always “terrified” of losing custody of her sons.

In 2023, the boys moved to Hawaii with their father, and, as per Federline's attorney’s statement to People magazine, Spears “consented” to the move. The source also claimed that Federline asked his ex-wife for permission before relocating to another state. "Britney has always faithfully supported her children and wants them to be happy," the insider added.

After living in Hawaii for a year, Spears’ youngest son, Jayden, flew to Los Angeles last month and has reportedly been spending time with his mother. "Spending time together has made her happy," an insider told People magazine.

Speaking to the outlet in 2023 while promoting her memoir The Woman in Me, the pop star reflected on motherhood and described raising her sons as a surreal experience. “Starting a family was my dream come true. Being a mom was my dream come true,” she said at the time.