‘Still In Shock’: Stranger Things Wraps Production; Finn Wolfhard And Noah Schnapp Emotionally Bid Adieu

Stranger Things wrapped production after filming its fifth and final season! On December 10, Netflix announced that the series wrapped filming and shared a carousel of pictures from the sets. Cast mates also started sharing their emotional tributes, paying their final respects to the show, which made them breakout stars.

Finn Wolfhard shared a few pictures of the cast on Instagram, including one throwback picture from season one. "We just wrapped Stranger Things Season 5. I'm still in shock," he wrote in the caption. "We shot it for a year, and I'll miss all of my friends and our characters terribly," he added.

He recalled how they were a "bunch of goofy young people" when the show first started and had no idea it would become a phenomenon. "I feel like we're still those people, and I'm lucky to still stand beside them today," the actor added.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor hopes the audience will give the last season as much love as they did the previous seasons. Wolfhard was 13 years old when he first joined the show as one of the core characters, Mike Wheeler.

Noah Schnapp, who played Will Buyers since the first season, also shared an emotional tribute to the show upon its conclusion. He shared how, in the last 10 years, Stranger Things taught him some "valuable life/career lessons.” He recalled shooting the final scene as Will and feeling very emotional.

In the lengthy tribute post, he gave individual shoutouts to his cast mates Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton, and the Duffer brothers, listing what he learned from each of them.

"Growing up, I always felt like an outcast, unsure of where I fit in,” he added. Schnapp admitted that navigating life in the public eye was challenging, but he was honored to share that journey with his “incredible” co-stars.

He called the Netflix show a “lifetime dream” come true and thanked the creators for trusting him with the opportunity. "Together, this cast + crew has built something so very special, and I couldn’t be any more excited for the world to see the final chapter,” he wrote, adding that the show would forever live in his heart.

Stranger Things season 5 will premiere on Netflix in 2025.