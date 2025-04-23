Box Office: With ambiguity surrounding the release date of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, revisiting collections of the actor's last movie, Bro

Pawan Kalyan, apart from currently being the deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, is among the biggest actors to have graced the Tollywood movie industry. Over the years, he has delivered memorable movies like Tholi Prema, Attarintiki Daredi, Khushi and more. His movies have always open to packed houses. But recently, due to the mixed word of mouth of his films, the desired final box office numbers are not to be seen. Films like Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak that released post-pandemic, ended their run under the Rs 150 crore global mark.

Bro is Pawan Kalyan's last movie to have graced the theatres. Co-starring Sai Dharam Tej, like most other movies of Pawan Kalyan, Bro opened to strong numbers on the opening day in India and the Tollywood hotspots across the world. It grossed Rs 28.50 crore on day 1 in India but the collections dwindled due to poor word of mouth and the fact that the actor didn't have a full-fledged role like his other star-led movies. From Monday, most of the centres that the film released in had a negative share; meaning the theatres could not even earn enough to match the maintenance cost.

Bro barely crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office, leading to a distributor loss of around Rs 40 crore. While the distributors lost money on the film, Bro was a highly successful venture from the point of view of the producers. It was a film made at a controlled budget with Pawan Kalyan barely shooting for 20 days or perhaps even less.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan are eagerly waiting for his upcoming slate of movies. Every announced movie is taking way too long to release. The Hari Hara Veera Mallu duology has been postponed as many as seven times by the producers. Apart from the 2 Hari Hara Veera Mallu movies, there is They Call Him OG, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the tentatively titled PSPK29. It is likely that Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 and Part 2, along with They Call Him OG will release in 2025, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh and PSPK29 will release in 2026 or 2027.

