The Bold and the Beautiful April 22 Episode Recap: Steffy Drops Truth Bomb on Liam, Eric Lashes Out at Ridge

Steffy dropped the truth bomb on Liam that he has a terminal brain disease that has no cure. In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, we saw that Steffy had a hard time coming to terms with the reality and accepting that Liam was dying.

On top of that, the heartwarming reunion with him and their daughter, Kelly, riled up Steffy’s emotions. She finally built up the strength to not just accept the bitter truth but also to convey the tragic news to Liam.

The episode opened with Liam struggling to read Kelly a bedtime story because his vision kept getting blurred. He cooked up a story to please his daughter, who asked for a promise in return: living together happily ever after.

And Liam – unbeknownst to his condition – made that promise. In the living room, Steffy and Finn go over the recent events. She insisted that there had to be a way to cure Liam, but her husband confirmed that the mass in his brain was inoperable.

She decided to tell Liam the news herself. He steps out and suspects the reason behind Steffy’s tear-stained face. Finn changes the topic by asking about Kelly and goes to check on his stepdaughter.

That’s when Steffy breaks the news after prolonged hesitation. “There’s a tumor. And they say it’s inoperable. You’re dying, Liam,” she said while sobbing uncontrollably. The episode concluded with Liam staring at Steffy in disbelief.

Elsewhere, Eric sided with Brooke over Taylor for Ridge’s partner in life. Brooke fondly looked back at memories with Ridge over the years, including their “magical” time in Portofino. She still believes that she and Ridge are soulmates, and Eric seconded her thought.

When Ridge entered, Eric reprimanded him, claiming that he chose to be with Taylor just because she became the CEO. After their back and forth, Ridge notices his and Brooke’s pictures from their trip and reminisces about their time together. Could they get back together? Stay tuned!