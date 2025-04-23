Days of Our Lives April 22 Episode Recap: Susan Accuses Gabi of Shooting EJ

In the April 22, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ wakes up in the hospital. Susan attempts to help him recall the night he was shot. At this point, Belle enters the room. But it appeared that he was being distant, as he mostly reacted when Susan mentioned her name. EJ has a hard time recalling what occurred. EJ remembered some parts of that night. He recalls Belle’s betrayal with a wiretap.

Advertisement

Later, when it was revealed that Belle loved him. He asks Belle if she loves him and if it is true. Chad enters the room and asks if EJ was ok. Belle says goodnight to him and wishes for his quick recovery.

On the other hand, after her conversation with the cat, Gabi and Susan have an intense chat. Susan accuses Gabi of having a hand in EJ’s shooting. Susan believes that Gabi was at the scene. Gabi denies it. This chat intensities. Meanwhile, Cat watches both of them, not sure who to have faith in.

EJ thanks Chad for saving his life and tries to recall what exactly had unfolded the night of the shooting. He remembers Belle’s presence and nothing else. He also recalls Chanel being there, but not the reason why she was present there.

Meanwhile, Chanel and Paulina discuss adoption. Chanel expresses being unsure because of EJ’s situation and Johnny’s emotions. But things alter when Amy visits her and reveals that she was down with their decision. Then Chanel and Paulina proceed to sign the adoption papers.

Advertisement

Later in the episode, we see Gabi thinking about the night of EJ’s shooting and how she waited in the garden with a gun. She says that there was no way Susn knew what she could have possibly done that night.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift Looking to Hit Road Again for Tour in 2026? A Major Mishap By Kentucky Gala Has Got The Fans Talking