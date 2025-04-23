Why did Elvish Yadav apologize to Chum Darang after being summoned by NCW? Here's everything about the controversy; WATCH

Elvish Yadav, who is known to be a controversial personality of the entertainment industry, landed himself in trouble after he made a racist comment against Bigg Boss 18 contestant and actress Chum Darang. The YouTuber faced severe backlash for his remarks, and the Arunachal Pradesh State Women's Commission (APSWC) strongly condemned his statements. Now, Elvish has apologised for his comments at National Commission for Women's office in Delhi.

Elvish Yadav, who was summoned for his racist comments against Chum Darang, appeared at National Commission for Women (NCW) office at Delhi on April 22 (Tuesday). During his visit, he issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of many people and Chum. After coming out of the office, Elvish spoke to the media and apologised for his remarks.

While talking to ANI, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner explained how one gains maturity as one grows in life. Reflecting on the statement that he made against Chum, Elvish shared how many people misunderstood his intentions. The YouTuber further added, "I agree that if people felt hurt by my words, then I must have said something wrong. That’s why, in this matter, I went inside and apologised. I don’t have anything personal against anyone, nor do I hold any grudges. I’ve submitted my apology."

Take a look at Elvish Yadav's statement here-

Here's everything about the controversy:

The controversy started after Elvish Yadav commented on Chum Darang's work in Heeramandi. This happened when Rajat Dalal had arrived on Elvish's podcast as a guest. During this, Elvish had said, "Karan Veer must have definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum's name itself is vulgar. Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi)."

This statement didn't go down well with Chum Darang and the Arunachal Pradesh State Women's Commission (APSWC). Chum had strongly criticised Elvish for his remarks and for making fun of her identity and achievements. In a formal letter to the NCW, the APSCW called for action against the YouTuber, stating that his comments were insulting not only to Chum Darang but to all women from Northeast India.

Speaking about his work, Elvish Yadav is currently seen in Laughter Chefs.

