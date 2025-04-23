Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch Confirms Relationship with Tyga 2 Months After Initial Dating Rumors

Love was in the air this Coachella weekend when Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch and rapper Tyga made their relationship official on Instagram. This comes after months of dating rumors flooded social media concerning the now-couple.

On April 21, Petsch, 30, posted a series of photos from Coachella's second weekend on her Instagram. The carousel offered a gentle introduction to her relationship with the 35-year-old Faded rapper, whose birth name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson.

In the carousel post, the Riverdale actress can be spotted leaning affectionately on his shoulder as he was scrolling his phone. This followed a moment of quiet as the couple hugged under the night sky.

The rapper also shared a similar post on his Instagram, offering a casual glimpse of the duo catching up during off-time at the festival grounds. He also included photos with other friends and associates as well, such as Justin Bieber and Mustard, who also appeared with him during a show during the first weekend on April 11.

The couple's public confirmation follows weeks of speculation over whether they were dating, which only increased after several of their appearances together at various high-profile events. They were first seen courtside at the Lakers vs. Hornets game in Los Angeles on February 19, then had another appearance at Vanity Fair's Young Hollywood party on February 26. Dressed in all-black, the two turned heads and fanned the flames about their then-speculated relationship.

Both Madelaine Petsch and Tyga have had previous high-profile relationships prior to going public. Petsch had dated musician Travis Mills for three years before that and then music manager Anthony Li. Meanwhile, the rapper, who previously dated Kylie Jenner, has an 11-year-old son, King Cairo, with Blac Chyna.

