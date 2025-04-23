FACT CHECK: Does Yuzvendra Chahal call rumored GF RJ Mahvash ‘Meow’? The actual truth will leave you stunned

Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored girlfriend, RJ Mahvash, took the internet by storm when she talked about someone sliding into her DM’s and calling her ‘meow.’ A section of netizens started speculating about whether the social media influencer had hinted towards Chahal. Nevertheless, according to her social media handle, Mahvash has warned internet users not to ‘manipulate’ stuff.

On April 22, RJ Mahvash took to her Instagram stories and shared a clip of her interview along with the question asked by the host. She addressed the speculations and wrote, "Full clip is this. Don’t manipulate stuff. There is a FAN in my DM. Jo voice notes pe radio show chalata hai wo bhi mere DM me aakey (followed by a laughter emoji). Uski zindagi ki poori kahani pata hai hume. We don’t know him but he is fun to hear (followed by a laughter emoji)."

Take a look

For the unversed, an interview clip of RJ Mahvash from her recent interview with Official People Of India went viral, where she was being asked about the ‘weirdest DM’ she has ever received. In response to this, she laughed it off and revealed a person calling her ‘Meow.’

She candidly talked about receiving random voice note messages where he tells her, ‘I really like you.’ The popular influencer impersonated him and said, "Ye iski alag radio awaz chal rahi hai, uska show chalta hai mere DM mein (He has a different radio voice going on in my DM), and we enjoy it. Toh hamara sab house parties mein favorite hota hai iske vo chalao (So, he is everyone's favorite to be played)."

After the clip went viral, several internet users joined the dots, speculating if she was talking about her rumored beau, Yuzvendra Chahal.

A user wrote, "Haha Chahal Bhai, ye kya? meaaawww" Another user quipped, "Chahal bhai to bohot phonche hue nikle," while a third fan questioned, "@yuzi_chahal23 ye kya ha." Nonetheless, several fans also reacted, stating, "Plz don't spread misinformation; plz watch full video he is not chahal."

The dating rumors of Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have been rife for quite some time. Nonetheless, the duo has not confirmed it yet, but their frequent travels together often stir the internet.

