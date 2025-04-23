Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko receives FINAL warning from FEFKA over misconduct allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has issued a stern warning to actor Shine Tom Chacko following serious allegations made by actress Vincy Aloshious. She claimed that the actor behaved inappropriately with her on set while allegedly under the influence of drugs. In response, FEFKA gave a final opportunity to Shine Tom to change his conduct, stressing that any further misconduct would make it difficult for the industry body to support his continued involvement in film projects.

During a recent press meet, FEFKA's general secretary B Unnikrishnan stated that the actor had been given one last opportunity to correct his behavior. This decision came after Shine requested a chance to improve, with the federation acknowledging his talent and youth. However, FEFKA made it clear that its leniency should not be mistaken for weakness.

According to PTI, Unnikrishnan mentioned that the organization has a firm stance on such issues and informed Shine that future collaboration would depend on his ability to resolve the matter. The actor reportedly assured FEFKA that he would take the necessary steps.

Following the complaint by Vincy Aloshious, FEFKA communicated with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and expressed concern about the current working conditions. The federation warned that continued production under such circumstances would be difficult.

According to Unnikrishnan, film production in the Malayalam industry has declined by 45 percent over the past six months. The reduction is largely due to a lack of investment from major producers and companies who are hesitant to fund films amidst the ongoing controversies.

He also raised concerns over the growing perception that the industry is plagued by drug-related issues. This negative image, he said, could push the industry further into crisis if not addressed soon.

Shine Tom Chacko was recently arrested and later released on bail after allegedly fleeing a hotel in Kochi during a raid conducted by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF). He has been charged under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Before his arrest, Vincy Aloshious had submitted a complaint to the Film Chamber and AMMA, accusing the actor of inappropriate conduct on the sets of the unreleased movie Soothravakyam. Although no formal police complaint was lodged by her, the incident has drawn attention from both the film industry and the state government.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

