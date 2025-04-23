The Royals Trailer: Shahid Kapoor is ‘loving’ brother Ishaan Khatter in upcoming TV series; Mira Rajput 'can’t wait for this summer watch’

After much anticipation, the trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar’s Netflix series, The Royals, is finally out. While fans are rooting for the celebs, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor took to their respective social media handles to give a shoutout to the actor. Check it out!

On April 22, 2025, the makers of the regal dramedy, The Royals, dropped the trailer of the upcoming series at a grand event. As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans took to social media to heap praise on the cast, including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, and others.

Shahid Kapoor was quick to share the clip on his Instagram handle and rooted for his brother Ishaan’s show by penning a sweet note. The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor noted, “Loving it (red heart emoji). Best of luck to the entire team.” The handsome hunk was joined by his wife, Mira Rajpur Kapoor, who was equally excited to see her brother-in-law in the show.

In her note, Mira expressed, “Yahgan koi sasti pratha hai hi nahi. Love it. Can’t wait for this summer watch,” and tagged Ishaan, Bhumi, and Zeenat Aman on the post.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput give a shoutout to Ishaan Khatter for The Royals:

Coming to the upcoming series, The Royals is helmed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. Penned by Neha Veena Sharma, the Netflix show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy. Apart from Ishaan and Bhumi, it also features Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny. The series is all set to premiere on the OTT giant on May 9, 2025.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the 2025 action thriller film Deva. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial also featured Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati. He is currently working on his next movie, Arjun Ustara, with Vishal Bhardwaj. While Kapoor will be leading the show, he will be joined by Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Vikrant Massey.

