General Hospital Spoilers: Will Carly Sabotage Willow’s Trip to Germany?

Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital is packed with emotional showdowns, risky propositions, and looming decisions. Carly Spencer takes aim at Jason Morgan, Drew Cain reacts unpredictably to Willow Corinthos’ travel plans, and Tracy Quartermaine sees an opportunity she can’t ignore. Meanwhile, the fate of several relationships and power dynamics hang in the balance.

Advertisement

Things kick off with Laura Collins sounding the alarm over Sonny Corinthos’ absence. In a warning to Ezra Boyle, she emphasizes the danger of pushing Sonny out—hinting that an even worse threat could seize control of his territory. Laura’s words could set the stage for shifting power in Port Charles.

Elsewhere, Tracy Quartermaine has business on her mind and sits down with Ezra for a meeting that turns into a negotiation. When Ezra questions whether she’s ready to back up her ambitions with action, Tracy may surprise him with a lucrative proposal.

In a more personal arena, Portia Robinson speculates that Nina Reeves might try to sabotage Drew and Willow’s relationship by confessing her past with Drew. But the question remains—would Nina risk destroying her connection with Willow just to drive a wedge between them?

Meanwhile, tensions explode between Carly and Jason. When Jason informs her that Willow is headed to Germany to meet with Michael Corinthos, Carly unleashes her fury. Jason sees the trip as a necessary step toward family healing, but Carly has other plans—namely, a surprise custody hearing that could upend everything.

Advertisement

While she debates whether to clue Jason in on her recent legal conversation with Diane Miller, Carly is already preparing to turn the tables on Willow, Drew, and Nina. Her face-off with Jason is just the beginning.

Willow, on the other hand, shares her intentions with Drew, revealing she still has unfinished business—namely, her emotional reunion with Michael. However, Drew’s response is not what she expects. Despite his usual support, Drew might let his mask slip, revealing a manipulative and angry side she’s never seen before.

As Willow moves forward with her trip, questions arise: will Drew, Carly, or someone else throw a wrench into her plans?

Elsewhere, Dante Falconeri and Lulu Spencer reunite to talk about family issues—likely involving Rocco, who’s caught in the crossfire of generational drama. The two will try to find a solution that puts their son first.

As General Hospital heats up, alliances shift and tensions crack wide open. With Willow’s journey to Germany underway, Carly scheming in the background, and Drew’s true feelings beginning to show, the week promises explosive revelations. One thing’s for sure—nothing in Port Charles stays quiet for long.