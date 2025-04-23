BTS' Jungkook's solo world tour confirmed to begin in October? ARMY finds HINTS fueling post-military plans

The BTS reunion feels like it’s just around the corner—June 2025, to be exact. And with it comes the inevitable whirlwind of excitement, gossip, and wild rumors. But what if the latest buzz is about none other than Jungkook, the golden maknae (youngest member) of BTS?

According to chatter on the street—especially from the @DCECOFICIAL account on X (formerly Twitter)—fans are buzzing with speculation.BTS' Jungkook might be gearing up for a solo world tour starting in October 2025, wrapping up sometime in January 2026. But what’s more interesting is that Jungkook has a profile on Ticketmaster despite being in military service. Even his bandmate J-hope also had a profile even before when rumours were spiralling about J-Hope’s serving military and was about to be released in 2 months back in 2024.

Advertisement

Now, whether this rumor holds any truth is still up for debate. But let’s be honest—“Jungkook” and “world tour” in the same sentence? That’s pure serotonin for ARMYs worldwide. As soon as the news hit, social media went into a frenzy.

One fan shouted, “WHAT THE JK?!” Another demanded, “WHO STARTED THIS RUMOR??? DON’T PLAY WITH ME.” Someone simply dropped a hyped-up “Vamos!” (which means “Let’s go!”). Another hopeful comment read, “Guys, I think the Mexico concert date falls right within that timeline… this is definitely a hint! The tour’s gonna be longer, mark my words!”

And then there’s the budget-conscious ARMY asking the real question: “How is my wallet supposed to survive Jin, JK, AND BTS all at once?!”

Currently, neither BIGHIT nor BTS’s official pages have confirmed anything. But fans aren’t ready to dismiss it entirely—and with good reason. BTS is expected to reunite officially on stage in 2026. BTS' Jungkook’s discharge is scheduled for June 11, 2025, the same day as Jimin, since both enlisted on December 11, 2023. So technically, a solo tour is not off the table. If it happens, the hype will be real, though the dates might shift depending on logistics.

Advertisement

This isn’t even the first time the rumor mill has churned. Earlier this year, Pop Base and Jungkook Data on X hinted that Jungkook might drop something major in 2025. Even @DCECOFICIAL joined the conversation back then, fueling speculation about a potential tour.

But let’s all take a breath—and let Jungkook breathe too. The golden maknae has been serving 18 months in the military. All the members deserve time to rest, recharge, and enjoy life before diving back into the spotlight. Let the rumors fly, but let the boys take it easy.

ALSO READ: Is BTS Jungkook preparing for solo world tour in 2025 ahead of group reunion in 2026? Here’s what ARMY thinks