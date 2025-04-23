Jewel Thief: Jaideep Ahlawat reveals Saif Ali Khan’s reaction after breaking ‘so many mirrors’ during fight scenes and it is too fun to be missed

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are soon going to share screen space in the upcoming heist film, Jewel Thief. As the film is inching close to its release date, the anticipation is already getting high. Ahead of its release, the Paatal Lok actor talked about shooting fight sequences in the film. He went on to remember Saif's hilarious reaction while they broke mirrors during the shoot.

While speaking to The Hindu, Jaideep Ahlawat shared that he and Saif Ali Khan fought a lot on the sets of Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. However, the catch is that it was the film’s requirement. Talking about their scenes, the actor admitted that the shot sequences were quite funny to watch, especially when one is standing outside the set.

He went on to recall Saif Ali Khan’s hilarious reaction to the fighting and breaking of mirrors. "During one sequence, we broke so many mirrors that Saif was like, ‘Is this our job now?," he remembered.

In addition to this, during the conversation, he also talked about his favorite heist film being Spike Lee’s 2006 thriller Inside Man. He gushed over its screenplay and intricate editing.

During the conversation, Jaideep was accompanied by his Jewel Thief co-star Kunal Kapoor. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of a detective. While Kapoor was earlier seen as a hacker in Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2, stated that a heist film should be ahead of its audience.

He emphasized that the audience already knows what is going to happen, but if that doesn’t happen, it offers them a surprise. Weighing into such twists, he asserted, “They should always go, ‘Oh, I didn’t see that coming’".

Apart from the thrill that the film is going to offer, it is Jaideep’s dance moves in the song Jaadu that have left all mighty impressed.

Directed by Robbie Gulati and Kookie Gulati, Jewel Thief features Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor in the key roles. Backed by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand, the film is set to release on Netflix on April 28, 2025.

