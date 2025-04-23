Mira Kapoor slays in 2 stunning co-ord sets on vacation; girls take notes

Mira Kapoor recently enjoyed a fun-filled trip with her loved ones, and undoubtedly, she did it in style. On April 22, the style icon dropped a quick sneak peek on her social media, serving looks in chic co-ord sets. We loved how simple yet classy her vacation style was, and we can’t wait to decode it. So, let’s take a closer look!

For her first look, Mira Kapoor wore a Carmen skirt set from Calling June. Priced at Rs 15,800, the ensemble featured a red and orange floral printed schiffli fabric. The bandeau top added a modern touch, highlighting her collarbones and toned figure. She paired it with a matching maxi skirt designed for comfort and elegance.

Keeping her accessories simple yet striking, Shahid Kapoor’s wife opted for round earrings and layered bracelets. To let the details of her outfit shine, she went with a half-tied hairstyle. Her fresh makeup look, complemented by nude lipstick and a soft blush glow on her cheekbones, added a radiant touch to her vacation vibe.

For her next look, Mira chose another co-ord set but with a different flair. This one featured a wrap-around top with pink and white stripes, adorned with a floral print for a refreshing summer charm. The top was secured with a side knot, making it a breezy and stylish pick for hot days.

She further paired her wrap-around top with palazzo pants featuring a wide silhouette, giving the look an easygoing yet stylish vibe. Keeping her accessories summer-ready, the style icon topped off her outfit with a cap and cool sunglasses.

Her skin looked flawless with a minimal makeup look, featuring a soft blush glow and light-shade lipstick that added a touch of natural charm.

For her vacation, Mira Kapoor struck the perfect balance between simplicity and style. From her chic outfit choices to effortless styling with sunglasses, a cap, and minimal accessories, she proved she’s a pro at curating the ultimate holiday look. Take notes for your next getaway!

