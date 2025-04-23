Aamir Khan admits Bollywood is going through low phase and should learn from various industries; ‘There is lot of scope…’

During a recent interview, actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan opened up about the challenges Bollywood is currently facing during its low phase. While he admitted there is a lot of scope for improvement and room for growth, he confidently maintained that the standard of Hindi cinema is on par with other film industries.

Advertisement

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir Khan remarked that while he believes there is significant room for growth and learning within the Hindi film industry, particularly by drawing inspiration from other regional industries, he questioned whether there is any real difference in the overall quality of filmmaking across the country.

The Lagaan actor further explained that, in his view, the overall quality of Hindi films during the 1970s and 1980s was relatively low. Reflecting on his entry into the industry in 1988, he noted that most films made during that period lacked depth.

However, he believes there has been noticeable improvement since then. According to him, the 2000s marked a significant shift, as audiences became more open-minded and began seeking diverse and unconventional content.

The 3 Idiots actor also pointed out that fluctuations are inherent in the film industry and emphasized the importance of acknowledging the progress made in recent years.

Advertisement

He observed that what was once considered mainstream cinema used to follow a very limited formula but has now evolved into a broader and more inclusive space, with a variety of films finding success. He regarded this shift as a positive development rather than a drawback.

The Sitaare Zameen Par actor went on to say that although there is still room for growth, he believes the industry has been making gradual progress. Acknowledging the current slump, he noted that such phases are a natural part of every profession. According to him, the challenges facing Hindi cinema today are not unprecedented but rather part of a recurring cycle that all industries experience.

When asked about his role in helping improve the current state of the industry, Aamir Khan said he prefers to focus on doing what he knows best: telling stories he genuinely believes in.

He admitted that he doesn’t see himself as someone with the power to bring sweeping change to the industry, nor has he ever held such a notion. Highlighting the challenges of filmmaking, he humbly added that even making one good film is a significant achievement in itself.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Ranbir Kapoor baap bahut acha hai,’ claims Alia Bhatt’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt: ‘Actor kaun hai, Animal kaun hai?’