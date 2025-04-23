Kim Sae Ron pressured into marrying 'obsessive' American husband to escape family? New claims surface amid Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal

Trigger Warning: This article discusses topics of mental health struggles, self-h*rm, emotional abuse, and sensitive issues. Reader discretion is advised.

YouTuber and entertainment insider Lee Jin Ho posted a new video titled "Shocking Exclusive! Kim Sae Ron’s Last Voice Recording… Was It Really Kim Soo Hyun’s Fault?" on his YouTube channel, Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho, on April 22. The video delved into previously undisclosed aspects of the late actress Kim Sae Ron’s life in the months leading up to her death, offering a harrowing account of her emotional distress, financial struggles, and a relationship marred by conflict and manipulation.

Lee opened the video by narrating what he described as two starkly different phases of Kim Sae Ron’s life. “From the age of two, she worked tirelessly in the entertainment industry,” he said, highlighting her early stardom and dedication. However, he claimed everything changed drastically after her 2022 DUI incident, which not only derailed her career but also plunged her into economic hardship. According to Lee, within a year of the incident, Kim was forced to take up part-time jobs to support herself and her family, marking a sharp fall from her once-flourishing career.

Facing mounting pressures as the main provider for her household, Kim Sae Ron reportedly sought a fresh start abroad. Lee claimed that she eventually married a man in the United States, despite serious doubts and concerns raised by those close to her. “Her close acquaintances didn’t have a good impression of her American husband nor did they trust him,” Lee stated. “But Kim Sae Ron hoped to escape the harsh realities of her life in Korea and dreamed of a fresh start in the U.S.,” as quoted by AllKpop.

Lee went on to assert that Kim’s marriage was far from the solution she had hoped for. Instead, he alleged that the relationship was riddled with psychological distress, manipulation, and emotional instability. He even revealed parts of what he claimed to be a written agreement signed between Kim and her husband, suggesting a deeply fractured dynamic. Lee claimed that Kim Sae Ron’s husband showed ‘obsessive’ behavior, prompting her to secretly reach out to an ex-boyfriend for help. Despite the toxicity, she still tried to make the marriage work and endured emotional manipulation.

Equally alarming were Lee's claims about Kim’s mental health struggles. He alleged that the actress had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and had suffered from severe depression. She had reportedly made multiple attempts at self-h*rm and was rushed to the hospital over 20 times in the span of a few months. Lee described her as emotionally exhausted, caught between the pressures of public scrutiny, a deteriorating relationship, and her own internal battles.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health challenges or thoughts of self-h*rm, please remember that help is always available. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. You are not alone, and support is there for you.

