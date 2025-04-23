The Young and the Restless April 22 Episode Recap: Claire Makes Love Confession to Kyle Amid Ongoing Chaos

In the April 22, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless, the audience saw Claire keeping it unfiltered with Kyle that she was serious about the moving in thing with him. Claire told him that she had informed about the same to her mom and Nikki and also wanted to prove to Victor that she was in it for the long haul.

Advertisement

Claire then proceeded to tell Kyle that she was actually falling for him. She stated that everything reminded her of him, may that be hot fudge sundaes or puppies, and most importantly, she did not desire to fight what she felt about him.

Kyle then asked her how she knew that she was in love if she had never felt that before. She said that his absence hurt her. Claire found his annoying habits adorable. Kyle confessed that he loved Claire as well, and she got emotional.

The lovebirds talked about finding a place with a room for Harrison. Claire said that Victor would come around and also said that she believed that love wins and that she was down to fight for their love.

On the other hand, at GCAC, Phyllis made sure to pitch herself intensely to Billy. She desired Daniel to be on board with Abbott, communicated, and insisted that he was the right second in command. Billy said that the job had to be Daniel’s decision.

Advertisement

When Sally interrupted to show her support, Phyllis accused her was judging her and seeing her as a threat. Billy then asked if Phyllis was truly in. She said that she was and that she would give it all.

Meanwhile, at the Crimson Lights, Daniel said to Tessa that he felt as if his entire life was stalled. Tesa told him that he did not need to hold it altogether. She revealed that she had taught herself to play harmonica when she was not able to write songs. She handed him one and told him to play, which made Daniel laugh.

The Phyllis arrived and pushed him again.. He told her that he needed to figure this out on his own. She took a step back and told him that she would be present if he needed his mother.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift Looking to Hit Road Again for Tour in 2026? A Major Mishap By Kentucky Gala Has Got The Fans Talking