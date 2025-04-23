BLACKPINK's Lisa to collaborate with Maroon 5 after Coachella 2025 success? Fans spot social media hints

Lisa recently successfully concluded her Coachella 2025 set with electrifying performances, making fans go gaga. Her sharp moves, soulful vocals and commanding stage presence thoroughly entertained the crowd on two consecutive Fridays. After a successful solo show, curiosity has been regarding what's next for the K-pop star. As per the latest fan speculations, Lisa is expected to collaborate with American pop-rock band Maroon 5 on their next single.

Advertisement

The rumors stemmed from Maroon 5's Instagram account posting a photo on April 23, including a man and a woman facing their backs to the camera. The two of them sport black ensembles and look out at the night sky from inside a high-rise building. Several fans are of the opinion that the mysterious people in the picture seem like Adam Levine and BLACKPINK member Lisa. Notably, Lisa's body structure and fashion type kind of match the woman in the photo.

Fueling the exciting collaboration rumors, Maroon 5 has been spotted liking Lisa's recent Coachella Day 2 Instagram post. Lillies (Lisa's fans) turned detectives to find out another interesting aspect, which indicated that something might be brewing between the BLACKPINK member and the globally popular boy band. Maroon 5's photographer, Travis Hartley Schneider, recently caught fans' attention for following Lisa, her label LLOUD, and her managers Alice and Chase on Instagram.

Fans wondered if an artist's team would be following another artist's team without any alliance angle. If the collaboration indeed takes place, Lisa's fans would be over the moon with the artist's new music release just weeks after her electrifying Coachella act. The reason for that is Adam Levine revealing Maroon 5's new single is slated to release at the end of April 2025. He mentioned that during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Music lovers eagerly await a positive response to the K-pop X Western music union rumors. Lisa's past collaborations have been well-received, and a feature with Maroon 5 would continue her expansion into the Western pop scene.

What do you think about a Lisa X Maroon 5 collab? Lisa's next musical offering after Alter Ego might be as a featured artist for Maroon 5's upcoming single. Let us know your views about it. Eagerly waiting for it It will break records It might not be that great It doesn't seem to be happening

ALSO READ: 'Bonjour, baby': Did BLACKPINK's Lisa make rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault blush with Coachella tribute? Find out