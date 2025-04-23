Former Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Passes Away at 24, the Mammoth Star’s Family Mourns Loss

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Sophie Nyweide, who starred in Mammoth as a child actor, passed away at 24 on April 14. Her family mourned the loss of the young life with an obituary. The family wrote that the former child actor “self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death.”

In the heartfelt tribute, Nyweide’s loved ones remembered her as a kind and trusting girl. However, the soft and emotional side of her was exploited by people for their benefit. “She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depth she had, and it also represents the pain she suffered,” the note added.

The family claimed that most of her artworks were a reflection of the trauma she endured. They revealed that her loved ones, therapists, law enforcement officers, and others who helped her cope with the struggles while she was alive are heartbroken over the development.

The family alleged that Nyweide assured her near and dear ones that she’d handle her struggles on her own and was determined to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.

She was born on July 8, 2000, in Burlington, VT, and spent most of her life in Vermont and New York City. The actress was cast in the title role in her debut movie, Bella, starring Tammy Blanchard.

She starred in 12 films and TV series as an early teenager, including Noah Baumbach’s Margot at the Wedding and Darren Aronofsky’s Noah. Her most memorable role was that of Jackie, the daughter of Gael García Bernal and Michelle William’s characters in Mammoth.

Nyweide’s credit also includes the 2010 film An Invisible Sign starring Jessica Alba and the series Shadows & Lies starring James Franco. She also appeared in a few episodes of Law & Order and starred in And Then Came Love and New York Serenade.