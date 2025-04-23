Knock-Off production considers demanding delay fee from Kim Soo Hyun as filming gets halted amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy

The highly anticipated Disney+ series Knock Off is facing indefinite suspension, and the financial consequences might fall squarely on its lead actor, Kim Soo Hyun.

According to SPOTV News on April 23, 2025, the production company behind Knock Off has halted filming indefinitely, citing fallout from Kim Soo Hyun’s dating scandal involving actress Kim Sae Ron. While scandals aren't uncommon in the entertainment world, what makes this situation unique is the massive penalty now being discussed due to the production delay.

Advertisement

As per reports, the production company is considering charging Kim Soo Hyun up to 18 billion KRW in damages, which is nearly triple the show’s production cost. But the exact amount of the penalty has not yet been revealed. While the final amount hasn’t been officially confirmed, it’s a hefty price, especially considering Knock Off had a production budget of 60 billion KRW and Kim Soo Hyun was reportedly paid 9 billion KRW for his role.

Industry insiders have previously noted that major OTT platforms like Disney+ typically avoid taking direct legal action against actors. Instead, deals are usually made with production companies, which handle any contract disputes internally. However, in this case, the production team seems to be deviating from the usual approach, claiming that the delay, stemming from a scandal involving the lead actor, has resulted in substantial financial losses.

Legal experts suggest that unless Disney+ fully withdraws from the project, ARC Media (the production company) would typically bear the brunt of the damage. But given the scale of the delay and the spotlight on Kim Soo Hyun, the company may be looking to recoup its losses directly.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun is currently on an unofficial hiatus following the resurgence of the controversy, and the already-filmed first part of Knock Off remains in limbo.

Knock Off tells the story of Kim Sung Joon (played by Kim Soo Hyun), whose life spirals after the 1997 Korean financial crisis, leading him into the world of counterfeit production. He becomes the target of Song Hye Heong (played by Jo Bo Ah), a special investigator tracking fake goods. While the show generated buzz early on, its release is now uncertain, with financial and legal implications looming over its future.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s Knock Off notifies cast of indefinite filming postponement amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: Report