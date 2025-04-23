HIT 3: Nani's role as Arjun Sarkaar was meant to be cameo? Actor breaks silence

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) is one of the most highly anticipated films featuring Nani, set to hit the big screens on May 1. Ahead of its grand release, the actor has been actively promoting the film to build excitement. In a recent interview with Great Andhra, Nani revealed that his character, Arjun Sarkaar, was originally intended to be just a cameo in Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2.

Yes, you read that right! Nani mentioned that HIT 3 wasn’t in the works when HIT 2 was being made. Director Sailesh Kolanu had approached him with the idea of including an impactful moment in the climax, either with him or another actor doing a cameo. Since they were expanding the HIT universe, the idea of introducing a new character seemed like a great fit.

"To be honest, HIT 3 story was not ready when we were working on HIT 2. Director Sailesh asked me if we could add a high moment in the climax, either with me or another actor in a cameo," Nani said.

As the film’s producer, Nani felt it was right to take up the cameo role of Arjun Sarkaar himself. Although he hadn’t originally planned on doing a third installment due to his tight schedule, a delay in one of his other films unexpectedly gave him a seven-month break. During that time, Sailesh shared a new plot angle with him. Nani liked the concept, and that’s how the work on HIT 3 began.

The storyline of HIT 3 centers on Arjun Sarkaar, a tough and fearless police officer who believes that justice for criminals comes only in two forms—prison or death. The narrative begins with a disturbing incident involving the abduction of a nine-month-old infant. The child’s mother, devastated and desperate, turns to Arjun for help.

Driven by her appeal, Arjun takes on the case with unshakable determination. His investigation is intense and aggressive, marked by high-stakes confrontations and raw action. As he delves deeper, a key encounter hints at the struggles and battles from his early days on the force, revealing more about his character and past.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 features Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles.

