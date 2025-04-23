THE BOYZ's Kevin under fire following Sunwoo; apologizes for supporting rival team during baseball game

After THE BOYZ's Sunwoo's recent AirPods controversy died down a little following his public apology, another member of the boy band came under heavy scrutiny. Kevin faced backlash for his actions during a baseball match and has since apologized to fans through the group's official social media accounts on April 22. In the statement, Kevin acknowledged the inappropriateness of his behavior and also extended his apologies to fellow member Eric, who was with him at the match venue.

The issue stemmed from Kevin and Eric's attending an April 19 match between the Kiwoom Heroes and the KT Wiz at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome (the Kiwoom Heroes' home ground). THE BOYZ members were invited there to participate in a ceremonial first pitch and bat event for the home team. However, a fan posted a video showing Kevin holding a write-up in his phone that read, "I hope the day comes when I get to sing the national anthem in Gwangju, the home of the KIA Tigers." This support for a rival team while being there for the Kiwoom Heroes was not well-received by netizens.

Accepting his mistake, Kevin mentioned in an official statement, "I would like to sincerely apologize to baseball fans and THE B [THE BOYZ’s fandom]." He described the event, stating, "On April 19, I was grateful to have been given a warm welcome and a precious opportunity by the Kiwoom officials. However, through my thoughtless words and actions there, I made many people uncomfortable." His statement indicated that the K-pop artist realized what he did wrong and was repentant for it.

Kevin explained his mistake, stating, "At the meaningful moment that signaled the start of the game, I should have been focused solely on cheering on the Kiwoom players, but I carelessly mentioned another team." He said sorry to the fans of the baseball team once again and mentioned conveying his apologies to fellow bandmate Eric as well. "I am truly sorry to those I offended as a result. I apologized first to [THE BOYZ] member Eric, for whom the starting pitch held a great deal of meaning, and I apologize once again to Kiwoom fans."

