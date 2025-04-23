Prabhas drops BIG hint about ‘Kalki 2 magic’ as he wishes Nag Ashwin on his birthday: ‘Can’t wait…’
Prabhas shared a special birthday wish for Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin—don’t miss his sweet message!
Prabhas’ impeccable performance in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD brought him immense fame and applause. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle to share a birthday wish for the filmmaker.
Posting a photo of Nag Ashwin on his Instagram Stories, Prabhas penned a heartfelt note, expressing his happiness and excitement to join the sets of Kalki 2 soon.
Check it out here:
Prabhas wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to this amazing human, Nagi… Your vision n commitment always inspires me.. Sending lots of love.. Can’t wait to see the Kalki 2 magic…. Super excited!!”
Recently, it was Nag Ashwin who made a major revelation about the possible release of Kalki 2. Speaking at an event, he humorously said, “I don’t know about that. Last time, when 3 or 4 planets aligned, we planned to release Kalki 2898 AD. Now, when 7 or 8 planets align, we plan to release Kalki 2.”
For the unversed, buzz around the sequel has been building for a while. While the franchise was originally announced as a two-parter, the massive success of the first film has only heightened anticipation for the next chapter.
As per reports, most of the star cast is expected to reprise their roles in Kalki 2, although official confirmation is still awaited. In an earlier interview, director Nag Ashwin mentioned that the sequel will focus more deeply on the stories of Bhairava and Karna.
Meanwhile, Prabhas has a packed slate of upcoming films, including Fauji, Spirit, and The Raja Saab. He is expected to return to the sets of Kalki 2 only after wrapping up these commitments.
ALSO READ: When will Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2 finally release? Director Nag Ashwin gives SHOCKING reply