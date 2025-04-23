6 UNSEEN PICS of Saiyaara debutant Ahaan Panday giving peep into his loving personality

Following the footsteps of his cousin sister Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday is set to make his debut with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. Before we see the young star take over the silver screens, here are some unseen pictures of the debutant that speak volumes about his sweet and loving personality.

On April 22, 2025, the official Instagram handle of Yash Raj Films announced that Ahaan Panday is all set to debut with Saiyaara, co-starring Aneet Padda. Since then, fans have been digging deep into the upcoming sensation. Upon scrolling through his Instagram handle, we found some unseen pictures of him which are pure GOLD!

First up, we stumbled upon this cute image of Ahaan, enjoying a pamper session while chilling with his boys, a stuffed toy, and his pet dog. In the captions, he penned, “Stayin in with the boys.”

His childhood picture with mother Deanne Panday and sister Alanna Panday also melted hearts. In the caption, he called them his “guiding light.”

While foraying into the acting realm, Ahaan also spends time with his trusty guitar, experimenting with music. Hence, when he met with Ed Sheeran, he had a fan moment. Panday made sure to get his musical instrument signed by the ace singer. “Been prepping on this guitar for my debut film and now I have it bless-Ed by none other than @teddysphotos,” Ahaan expressed in the captions.

The handsome hunk is very close to his family and this picture of him with his mother, sister and brother-in-law Ivor is proof. He stated, “family & soon to be family” while describing the image.

Well, his “favourite job” is third-wheeling with his sister Alanna and brother-in-law and sneakily clicking selfies with them in the background.

Prior to Alanna and Ivor’s wedding, a bridal shower was hosted by the family in Mumbai. At the event, the Saiyaara debutant shared a lovely moment with his dearest sister. He was also seen having a blast with Call Me Bae actress Ananya Panday who turned bridesmaid for Alanna.

Coming to Ahaan’s debut, the romantic film is directed by Mohit Suri and presented by Aditya Chopra. Backed by producer Akshaye Widhani, it is set to release in theaters on July 18, 2025.

