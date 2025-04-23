Kanye West’s Incest Confession With Cousin Sparks Support From Boosie Badazz and ASAP Ferg; Azelia Banks Calls Him Out

Kanye West has once again stirred massive controversy—this time with a jaw-dropping confession about an incestuous past involving his male cousin. The revelation, shared through his track “COUSINS,” has shocked fans and peers alike, with some offering support and others outright condemnation.

In the song, West admits to having a sexual relationship with a male cousin, who is now a convicted murderer, when they were both young teens. The confession quickly went viral, prompting reactions across the hip-hop world.

Rapper Boosie Badazz—known for his strong opinions on LGBTQ+ matters—surprised many by showing rare empathy toward Ye. While he didn’t condone the act, Boosie suggested Kanye’s trauma might be the root of his erratic behavior and hoped he would harness that pain to face future battles.

A$AP Ferg also expressed compassion, sharing that Ye’s story hit home. Ferg previously opened up about being molested as a child by a camp counselor, making him one of the few voices in the industry to connect with Kanye’s trauma on a personal level.

However, not everyone was on Ye’s side. Azealia Banks didn’t hold back, using the confession to reignite her ongoing feud with West. She claimed the lyrics confirmed her suspicions that Kanye had slept with several of her ex-boyfriends, dismissing the song as nothing more than self-serving drama.

As of Tuesday, West appears to have stepped away from the emotional fallout of “COUSINS,” now shifting his attention back to personal matters — notably his legal battle for joint custody of his children, with DJ Akademiks reportedly in his corner. The controversy around his confession may continue to swirl, but for Kanye, the focus seems to be shifting from past trauma to future fights.

