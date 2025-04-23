‘I should be dead’: Kim Sae Ron’s haunting last call revealed; Kim Soo Hyun's hand in demise questioned

Trigger Warning: This article discusses topics of mental health struggles, self-h*rm, emotional abuse, and sensitive issues. Reader discretion is advised.

On April 22, YouTuber and entertainment insider Lee Jin Ho released a new video on his channel, Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho, titled "Shocking Exclusive! Kim Sae Ron’s Last Voice Recording… Was It Really Kim Soo Hyun’s Fault?" The video explored previously unseen details of the late actress Kim Sae Ron's final months, revealing a heart-wrenching account of her emotional turmoil, financial hardships, and a troubled relationship marked by manipulation and conflict.

One of the most distressing revelations in the video was an audio recording of Kim Sae Ron speaking to a close friend shortly before her death. In the conversation, she recounted an experience involving her then-boyfriend, who had shown her several YouTube videos featuring shamans performing spiritual readings. The readings, she said, painted a damning picture of her. As quoted by AllKpop, “Nothing happened, really. But my boyfriend showed me YouTube videos of shamans doing readings on me,” she said, her voice trembling.

She further revealed, “They all said I’m evil, that I should already be dead, and that my time has stopped.” Lee shared a heartbreaking moment from an audio recording, where Kim Sae Ron's voice cracks as she says, "They keep saying I’m a withered flower that can’t bloom again, that I’m selfish and terrible..."

Lee reported that within a year of her DUI incident, Kim Sae Ron had to take part-time jobs to support herself and her family, marking a decline in her career. Faced with financial pressures, she sought a fresh start abroad. Lee also claimed that her husband exhibited obsessive behavior, leading Kim to secretly reach out to an ex-boyfriend for support. Despite the toxic marriage, she tried to make it work, enduring emotional manipulation. Additionally, Lee revealed that Kim had struggled with severe depression, had undergone psychiatric treatment, and had made multiple attempts at self-h*rm, requiring hospitalization over 20 times.

Tragically, Kim Sae Ron passed away in February 2025. Her death sent shockwaves through the industry, not just because of the loss of such a young and talented star, but also due to the controversy that quickly followed. In the aftermath, her family publicly made explosive claims regarding her alleged past relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. According to their account, Kim and the actor had reportedly dated for six years, beginning when she was still a minor.

In response, Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a strong denial, asserting that while there had been a romantic involvement between the two, it was short-lived and only took place after Kim Sae Ron had reached legal adulthood. The denial, however, did little to quell the wave of criticism and speculation already building across online communities.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health challenges or thoughts of self-h*rm, please remember that help is always available. Reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. You are not alone, and support is there for you

