JUST B's Bain comes out during group's LA show with rendition of Lady Gaga's Born This Way; watch

JUST B member Bain has drawn major attention and praise after coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community during the group’s recent concert in Los Angeles. The emotionally charged moment occurred while Bain was performing a cover of Lady Gaga’s powerful anthem Born This Way, a song widely recognized for its message of self-love and acceptance.

Advertisement

As he sang energetically, Bain proudly waved the multicolored pride flag in front of the crowd. He then addressed the attendees with sincerity and confidence, shouting, “I’m f*cking proud to be a part of the LGBTQ community.” His declaration, delivered in front of an enthusiastic international audience, was both personal and symbolic.

It was accompanied by an emotional follow-up in his thank-you speech, “It means a lot to me today. I’m so happy I can be myself,” expressing his joy and relief at being open about his identity. The crowd responded with thunderous applause, visibly moved by the authenticity and bravery of the moment.

While some idols have previously hinted at their identities or expressed support for LGBTQ+ rights, public acknowledgments like Bain’s remain rare in the K-pop world. The industry is often characterized by its conservative image and strict control over artists' public personas. As such, Bain’s decision to speak openly about his identity, especially during a group performance, has been hailed as a bold and groundbreaking move.

Advertisement

The announcement sparked immediate discussions across social media platforms, where fans and netizens alike voiced their support. Many praised Bain not only for his talent but for the courage it took to share such a deeply personal truth on such a large stage. Messages of love and admiration poured in from fans around the world.

This moment is also being recognized as a major step forward for LGBTQ+ visibility within the K-pop industry. By standing in his truth in front of a global audience, Bain has set an example of authenticity and representation. Fans hope his decision will pave the way for greater openness and inclusivity in Korean entertainment, where many still feel the pressure to remain silent about their identities. As the news continues to spread, one thing is clear: Bain’s moment in Los Angeles is more than a performance; it’s a statement, one that resonates with fans far beyond the music.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: KATSEYE’s Lara comes out as queer; says she was ‘really scared’ it would jeopardize her debut spot in group