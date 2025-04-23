Is Silambarasan TR planning to get married soon? Thug Life actor breaks silence

Silambarasan TR, fondly known as Simbu, has often made headlines not only for his impressive performances but also for his personal life. With his upcoming film Thug Life generating buzz, fans are now curious about another big update—his relationship status. At a recent event, STR was asked about marriage, and here’s what he had to say.

STR shared his thoughts and said that the concept itself isn’t the issue, but rather the attitude of people today. The actor pointed out that many individuals are unwilling to give each other space and are often focused only on their own lives and priorities.

According to him, relationships should be built on mutual understanding, and one cannot force companionship. He added that when the right person is meant to come, she will arrive at the right time, and things will naturally fall into place.

STR said, "Marriage is not the problem; the problem is people. These days, very few people are willing to let each other be. Everyone says, ‘This is my life, that is important to me,’ and if someone isn’t with them, it’s like they’re alone. That mindset doesn’t work for me."

He went on to add, "When the right person is meant to come into your life, she will. You can’t force it. It's all about understanding. So, what I’m saying is there’s nothing wrong with marriage. When the time is right, the right companion will come, and everything will fall into place."

Earlier, it was rumored that STR was getting married to Niddhi Agerwal. However, when Pinkvilla reached out to their team, they denied these speculations and called them baseless.

During the press meet of Thug Life, Trisha Krishnan was also asked about her marriage plans. Responding to the question, she said, "I don’t believe in marriage. It’s okay if it happens, okay if it doesn’t too."

Meanwhile, STR and Trisha Krishnan are all set for the grand release of Thug Life on June 5. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the star cast features Kamal Haasan in a lead role.

