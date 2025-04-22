5 Pakistani suit designs ft Hania Aamir, Dananeer Mobeen, and more

Pakistani actresses have been making their place in our hearts, not only with their acting skills but also their unique and out-of-the-box fashion sense. Whether they are festive-ready or stepping out for a quick photoshoot or hangout, their beautifully embroidered suits look so comfortable yet stylish, and we can’t help but find the same for our readers too. So, let’s get ready to dive in.

From Hania Aamir to Mahira Khan, we’ve got 5 celebrity-inspired beautiful Pakistani suits to add to your festive wardrobe.

1. Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir is truly a fashion diva, constantly making our hearts skip a beat. One of her suits we loved the most was of metallic champagne color, featuring a kurta adorned heavily with delicate embroidery. The subtle V-neckline and loose sleeves brought a touch of elegance and easygoing vibe. Her ensemble looked rich and less flashy, making it perfect to don at festivals.

She teamed her embroidered kurta with simple metallic champagne salwar, keeping her look gracefully elegant. Also, the beauty queen completed her ensemble with a precisely designed dupatta with tassel details at the edge. For the perfect festive-ready look, you can style this ensemble with minimal accessories and can tie your hair into a sleek bun—just like Hania!

2. Dananeer Mobeen

Dananeer, the actress who recently stole our attention with her drama Meem Se Mohabbat, is adorable and has an amazing fashion sense. A desi fashion lover, she donned a long white suit adorned with a black floral print. It featured long sleeves with flared designs at the ends, and the thread pattern at the neckline added an elegant touch.

With the palazzo as the bottom, and adding a contrast touch with the heavily-floral printed green dupatta, the Dananeer’s suit is worth adding to our wardrobe. Enhancing the look doesn’t need much effort. The actress beautifully accessorized it with oxidized earrings and lastly opted for a half-tied hairstyle.

3. Mahira Khan

Another Pakistani-style suit that we loved the most is of Mahira Khan. It had a black kurta with the golden embroidery at the neckline. The design was simple with a round neckline and full sleeves with a straight cut at the side.

Elevating the desi vibe, the beauty paired it with traditional pants and carried a matching dupatta over her shoulder. She kept her style simple with golden earrings, and for hairstyle, she tied them into a neat bun.

4. Iqra Aziz

Keeping her look soft, Iqra Aziz slipped into a light pink suit with puffed sleeves and a round neckline. The delicate detailing around the neckline and sleeves added the festive charm. Perfectly bringing festive feels, she paired it with the palazzo and carried a sheer dupatta over her shoulder.

This light pink suit is perfect for a graceful appearance and can be stunningly enhanced with stud earrings and a wristwatch. The actress left her hair open to flow naturally.

5. Mawra Hocane

For the last Pakistani suit, we have Mawra Hocane who wore a heavily-embroidered beige suit featuring a crew neckline and sheer full sleeves. It was a long kurta with delicate silver embroidery all over it, with a hint of pink at the hemline.

To strike a balance, she paired her kurta with simple palazzo and carried a floral print dupatta wrapped around her arms. This suit is perfect for a wedding celebration, and to add a hint of drama, you can style it with statement stud earrings and leave your hair open, parted on one side.

These 5 Pakistani suits with different embroidery and patterns straight from our favorite actress’s wardrobe are perfect to give you a royal feel and elegant appearance at family functions, wedding celebrations, and more. Save them for later!

