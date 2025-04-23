Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Gabi Stir Up Trouble to Get Revenge on JJ?

Wednesday’s episode of Days of Our Lives sets the stage for a dramatic shift, both on-screen and behind the scenes. As the hospital fundraiser kicks off with a family-friendly street fair, emotions run high. Chad DiMera finds himself watching someone new with growing curiosity, Gabi Hernandez reaches her boiling point, and Salem prepares for a fresh narrative direction under its new head writers.

The day begins on a festive note with the hospital fundraiser drawing families and children out for the event. Thomas and Charlotte DiMera are among the eager attendees, ready to enjoy the fair. Nearby, Cat Greene shares a sweet interaction with the kids—an endearing moment that doesn’t go unnoticed. Chad quietly watches the scene unfold, seeing a softer side of Cat that only deepens his interest.

Elsewhere, Alex Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson reflect on the fallout from Philip Kiriakis’ forged letter scandal. Though their choice to protect Sarah Horton led to backlash—especially from Xander—they now question whether they did the right thing. Meanwhile, another explosive confrontation brews as Xander once again lashes out at Philip, prompting Sarah to intervene and play peacemaker.

Back at the DiMera mansion, the tension escalates as Gabi Hernandez returns home in a fury. Thanks to Susan Banks’ psychic insights, Gabi is now under suspicion for the shooting of EJ DiMera. Although Gabi was at the mansion the night of the attack, it’s far from clear whether she was truly responsible. Still, Susan’s accusations, combined with JJ Deveraux’s, have Gabi feeling cornered.

Gabi vents her frustration to Leo Stark and Javi Hernandez, railing against both Susan and JJ. With her relationship with JJ now fractured, Gabi decides it’s time to shake things up. She makes a calculated move—placing a $10,000 bid on Alex in the hospital’s bachelor auction. Whether it’s an act of rebellion or a play for attention, the bid is sure to leave JJ stunned and the rest of Salem talking.

As the drama unfolds, Days of Our Lives welcomes the writing of Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford, who officially step into their roles as co-head writers. Their vision for the show begins with Wednesday’s episode, promising fresh energy and new twists for long-time fans.

With emotional farewells, unexpected bids, and mysterious accusations, Salem is buzzing with activity—and this is just the beginning. As Gabi makes her move, Chad’s interest in Cat grows, and the new head writers take the reins, Days of Our Lives promises plenty of intrigue ahead. Stay tuned as secrets unravel and relationships are put to the test under the show’s exciting new direction.