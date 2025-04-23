G-Dragon's surprising friendship with TWICE’s Sana at Coldplay concert has netizens labeling him 'vulture'; know what happened

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon is at the center of online buzz once again, this time for an Instagram story that featured a brief but notable mention of TWICE’s Sana, sparking both criticism and support from fans.

The incident unfolded during Coldplay’s recent concert in Seoul, part of the band’s global tour. The show featured several special guest appearances, including a much-anticipated performance by TWICE, who recently collaborated with Coldplay on the emotional track We Pray. As a result, the girl group joined Coldplay on stage at select stops, generating excitement from fans around the world.

Among the many celebrity attendees at the Seoul concert was G-Dragon, who shared a glimpse of the event on his Instagram stories. In a short video clip showing the crowd and stage, the idol tagged TWICE’s Sana and added a shocked-face emoji, an action that, although seemingly casual, quickly became a hot topic in online communities.

Though G-Dragon deleted the story shortly after posting it, screenshots circulated rapidly, and netizens were quick to weigh in. Many were surprised by his decision to tag Sana specifically, rather than the official TWICE account or the group as a whole. Some fans viewed the post as unnecessary and even inappropriate, particularly given G-Dragon’s past history of social media activity involving female idols.

Critics expressed concern that such interactions may make female idols uncomfortable or open them up to unnecessary scrutiny from the public. They also noted that G-Dragon’s social media behavior has previously led to speculation and unwelcome rumors.

However, not everyone agreed with the backlash. Many fans came to the idol’s defense, stating that tagging someone after a concert appearance is not only common but also harmless. They questioned why this small gesture was being blown out of proportion.

The incident has since evolved into a broader discussion about celebrity interactions on social media, particularly involving male idols and their female peers. While some argue that stars like G-Dragon should be more mindful of how their posts may be perceived, others believe the criticism reflects a double standard and unnecessary policing of harmless behavior.

As of now, G-Dragon has not issued any statements regarding the post or the reactions it stirred. The brief tag, though quickly deleted, has once again placed him under the internet’s magnifying glass, highlighting how even fleeting online gestures can become catalysts for larger debates in the world of K-pop.

