Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Reveals WHY He Approved of Millie Bobby Brown’s Husband Jake Bongiovi Right Away: 'But This One...'

Noah Schnapp recently shared that he gave his approval early on to Millie Bobby Brown’s relationship with Jake Bongiovi. Speaking at the Broadway debut of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the actor revealed how protective he has been of his longtime friend when it comes to her dating life.

“I’ve been hard on her with all her [boyfriends],” Schnapp admitted. But when it came to Bongiovi, it was different. “But this one I did like a lot,” he said. “It was the first one where I was like, ‘You know what, I approve. I'm okay with this long term.'” He added with a smile, “And it ended up being the long term, so I approve very much.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi started dating in 2021. Romance rumors began in June of that year, and by November, they made their relationship official on Instagram. In April 2023, the couple announced their engagement. They quietly tied the knot in May 2024, followed by a larger ceremony in October, as per PEOPLE.

Throughout their relationship, the couple has kept their fans updated through social media and interviews, sharing milestones along the way.

Schnapp and Brown became close friends while filming Stranger Things. Over the years, they’ve often spoken about their strong bond. Back in 2022, the two even joked about making a pact to get married if they were both single at 40.

In a June 2022 interview with MTV News, Brown said that she and Schnapp had made a pact to get married at 40 if they were both still single, joking that they’d make good roommates. Schnapp agreed, and Brown clarified that the agreement was purely platonic.

Noah Schnapp spoke again about their friendship at Epic Cons’ The Upside Down event in Jackson, Georgia, on October 19. “We became friends right away,” he recalled, even before Brown shaved her head for her role as Eleven. “We have so many special memories together,” he said, describing Brown as family.

He also shared how important his friendships with his Stranger Things costars have been to him, saying that they feel like family and it’s important to stay in touch and show them love.

