Ankita Lokhande styles her paithani saree with traditional Maharashtrian jewelry, and she looks absolutely stunning

Our Marathi Mulgi—Ankita Lokhande has always maintained a balance between traditional and western outfits. And as a true Maharastrian fashion lover, the actress is often seen proudly flaunting classic sarees on sets. Today, (22 April), the actress was snapped shooting for Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment S2, but what caught our attention was her ensemble. She was draped in a paithani saree, looking absolutely enchanting. Want to know how to style these paithani sarees? Then keep reading!

We have often seen Ankita Lokhande looking gorgeous in a saree, but when she wears a traditional Maharashtrian saree, her beauty peaks. It was a royal blue saree with red and golden borders and small white dots, giving a lively and rich feel. She draped the traditional saree with clean pleats at the front, but the highlight was the pallu. It was indeed draped usually, but wait till you notice the pattern on it. It was in contrast to the saree with the yellow fabric adorned with intricate color patterns all over it.

The design of her blouse was simple, with half-sleeves featuring the same red and golden lace at the edges. It perfectly complemented the vibe of her saree, making her look stand out.

Another standout touch in her look was the traditional and rich jewelry she wore over her ensemble. She wore the two gold necklaces, thick choker, and a Lakshmi haar designed with coin-like motifs, adding richness and elegance to her overall appearance. Moreover, she adorned her ears with the golden jhumkas that framed her look beautifully, whereas for her nose, she opted for traditional-style nath. Tying all the details together, she covered her wrist with green and golden bangles, looking like a perfect Marathi girl.

For her hairstyle, she decided to go with a half-tied hairstyle and beautifully decorated it with fresh gajras. Her skin glowed beautifully with flawless makeup. She opted for blush glow on her cheekbones, kohl-rimmed eyes, and pink shade lipstick. Her hairline was adorned with sindoor and adorned her forehead with a round bindi.

Ankita Lokhande’s guide on how to style a paithani saree was absolutely alluring, we can’t just take our eyes off her. So girls, if you’re planning to wear a similar saree for the next occasion, then don’t forget to take cues!

