Sharvari’s tessa dress worth Rs 11,500 is perfect for dinner night outs

If there’s one thing we can count on Sharvari for, it’s her alluring and effortless fashion. While spending time with her friends and Sunny Kaushal, the actress was snapped looking stunning in her mini-dress, which gave us major dinner night goals. Simple yet eye-catching, her look was a perfect blend of elegance and style. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!

For the dinner, she chose a Tessa dress from the brand Qala. Priced at Rs 11,500, the dress beautifully combines elegance with modernity. The white appliqué short dress features a round neckline and sleeveless design. The fitted bodice flows down to her waist, enhanced by a touch of luxury with soft beige silk gathering at the hemline.

This type of dress is perfect for girls who love effortless yet stylish looks. So, if you’re heading out for a hangout with friends or a dinner with family or a partner, this Tessa dress is the ideal choice to elevate your appearance.

Talking about Sharvari, her look wasn’t just about the dress—it had so much more to offer. She accessorized with dangling earrings and carried a crisscross bag, adding a practical yet chic touch. The minimal yet striking accessories tied every detail of her outfit together beautifully.

Her makeup was a flawless blend of radiant and dewy, with a glowing base that accentuated her facial features. The blush glow on her cheekbones and nude-shade lipstick completed the look to perfection. She kept her hair natural, letting it flow freely below her shoulders. Paired with comfortable white shoes, the Munjya actress looked effortlessly chic and gorgeous, making it hard to take our eyes off her.

Sharvari’s dinner look is the perfect example of how to stay chic without overdoing it. Her choice of the Tessa dress, styled with simple accessories and flawless makeup, gave her an effortlessly enchanting vibe. For your next outing, take cues from Sharvari to look both enchanting and carefree.

