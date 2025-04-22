Ahead of Met Gala 2025, here’s quick look at mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s fashion transformation

Kiara Advani surely knows how to turn heads and has won hearts in Bollywood with performances ever since her debut. Through the years, the diva has undergone a major fashion transformation but has not stopped showcasing her love for cutout dresses. Let’s take a look at how she has upgraded her wardrobe in the last few years.

2022

Kiara has been serving stylish looks since her debut and never shies away from fashioning the latest trends. The actress has always proved that her impeccable taste is timeless and was seen in elegant dresses and beautiful co-ord sets. Slaying in Gen-Z style even before it was cool, she wore a powder blue-colored co-ord set with a corseted bodice.

Serving summer fashion goals, the star wore another elegant co-ord set in white. She styled a translucent and cropped button-down top with a high-slit skirt of matching color. Flaunting a cutout gown in vibrant colors for a shoot, this is likely where her love for such outfits started.

2023

Continuing to transform and hop onto major trends, Advani turned into a red-hot beauty with a tube dress for one of her photo shoots. Embracing her natural style, she flaunted her wavy locks for this photoshoot.

Adding Korean styles to her wardrobe, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor wore a body-fit button-down dress in white. The K-fashion twist? The wildly ruffled skirt of the dress. Not forgetting her soft spot for cutouts, she styled a beautiful one-shoulder and thigh-high slit gown in a shimmery red color.

2024/5

After finding new fashion inspiration, Kiara Advani upgraded her closet with boss lady fits and blazers. Pulling off a diva look in a red blazer and shorts, she opted for a stylish touch with rose-patterned sleeves and a ponytail. Flaunting a tailored pantsuit in black for another look, she chose a white lacy corset-designed jacket with wide-legged pants.

Not shying away from adding more cutout fits to her wardrobe, the Kabir Singh actor picked a white-colored mini-dress for her look. Making bolder choices, this dress looked like a sculpted masterpiece.

Continuing to stay fashionable, Kiara has never failed to impress with her taste through the years. Turning into a style inspiration for many, she loves dressing up and embraces all fashion pieces alike.

