Aditi Rao Hydari’s 4 travel outfits ideas to recreate for your summer break

One look through Aditi Rao Hydari’s social media shows she loves to dress up. Whether it's ethnic or casual, her fashion taste is impeccable. From her vacation wardrobe, she effortlessly takes summer fashion up a notch. Here are 4 outfits to borrow from her collection to slay holiday style.

Playful Geometry

Advertisement

Pulling off a casual yet classy fit, Aditi flaunted a co-ord set in a checkered design. She opted for an off-the-shoulder top with a sweetheart neck and balloon sleeves. She paired the peplum top with a body-fit midi skirt.

Choosing vibrant summer colors, she went for white, pink, and orange hues. Wearing strappy white stilettos, Aditi showed off her natural waves as she posed for a picture. She accessorized with hoops and kept other accessories minimal.

Matching Co-ord

Stepping out during one of her vacations with husband Siddharth, the diva wore a super cute matching set. She styled a relaxed-fit longline t-shirt with a pair of loose pants. The red set was patterned with large white spots.

For comfort, she paired the outfit with solid white sneakers. Adding another cozy touch, the actor draped a mint-colored trench coat over her shoulders. Flaunting her straight locks, she accessorized with minimal earrings.

Advertisement

Summer Shirt

Enjoying a beautiful summer in Italy, Aditi looked pretty in an oversized shirt. Ready to ride an old-school cycle, she chose a tropical-printed shirt in a multicolored palette. Embracing a mod summer vibe, she paired the shirt with torn blue hot pants.

The Hey Sinamika actor completed the look with white sneakers and a luxury Louis Vuitton bag. Tying her hair back in a half-ponytail, she kept the accessories minimal, opting for a simple yet chic style.

Casual Pant-suit

On another one of her European adventures, the Heermandi actor found the perfect vacation fit. She wore a dull yellow cropped tank and layered it with a tropical casual blazer in orange. Adding a Korean-inspired touch, she paired the look with heavily pleated, flowy trousers in matching orange.

Aditi Rao Hydari completed the ensemble with chunky white sneakers and accessorized with a wristwatch and an LV crossbody bag. Tying her hair back in a ponytail, Aditi looked effortlessly chic as always.

Advertisement

What do you think of Aditi’s holiday fashion?

ALSO READ: Ahead of Met Gala 2025, here’s quick look at mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s fashion transformation